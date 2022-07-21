Watch CBS News
Live grenade found at Campbell home safely detonated by bomb squad

/ CBS San Francisco

CAMPBELL -- A South Bay bomb squad detonated a live grenade that was found at a home in Campbell Thursday afternoon.

The explosive device was found at a house on Fewtrell Drive around 1 p.m.

A woman who lives in the area told KPIX 5 her neighbors are selling their home and were having an estate sale. The grenade was discovered during the sale.

"We come to find out it was a World War II-era grenade. I think that the owners were maybe collecting it," she said. "I don't know if they knew it was live. Somebody found it and they reported it."

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department bomb squad safely detonated the grenade at around 3:37 p.m. Video shared on social media showed the device being detonated under a pile of sandbags.

No one was hurt in the incident.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 7:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

