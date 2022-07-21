Live grenade found at Campbell home safely detonated by bomb squad

CAMPBELL -- A South Bay bomb squad detonated a live grenade that was found at a home in Campbell Thursday afternoon.

The explosive device was found at a house on Fewtrell Drive around 1 p.m.

A woman who lives in the area told KPIX 5 her neighbors are selling their home and were having an estate sale. The grenade was discovered during the sale.

"We come to find out it was a World War II-era grenade. I think that the owners were maybe collecting it," she said. "I don't know if they knew it was live. Somebody found it and they reported it."

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department bomb squad safely detonated the grenade at around 3:37 p.m. Video shared on social media showed the device being detonated under a pile of sandbags.

Quick update on the Fewtrell Incident - The @SCCoSheriff Bomb Squad safely detonated the grenade around 3:37pm today. We’re grateful for their swift response to this incident & for helping keep our Campbell community safe. pic.twitter.com/lDG7X9ttAu — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) July 22, 2022

No one was hurt in the incident.