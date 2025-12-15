Livermore trolley lets revelers sip wine while enjoying holiday lights

An annual holiday tradition in the East Bay pairs "Cheers!" with holiday cheer.

"Lights of Livermore" gives people the opportunity to sip on wine while riding on a trolley through some of the community's best neighborhood light displays.

For the past eight years, Travis Helton has been one of the trolley drivers.

"It's about the jolly time of the year. So Christmas is awesome," Helton told CBS News Bay Area.

For Helton, this is a job he's willing to do in retirement. He spent decades working as a truck driver and spent thousands of hours driving alone.

Now when he drives, he has amazing views and friends in tow to share the joy.

"I love the lights, but I love when people are singing on the trolley, the caroling, everyone is having a good time," Helton explained.

Owner of the Livermore Wine Trolley, Toni Singh, believes that camaraderie is what keeps people coming back.

"One of my favorite things about the trolley ride is that you come as strangers, and you leave as friends," Singh said.

Nikki Rake traveled from Sacramento to ride the trolley. It's her fifth year doing it and it's become her newest holiday tradition.

"I think it just gets us in the festive, Christmas, holiday spirit," said Rake.

The tour starts at Concannon Vineyard where people can grab some wine, board the trolley, and then visit some of the best decorated homes in the Livermore community.

Some homes have very specific themes, ranging from Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" to dogs, others are just holiday themed.

The tour is about an hour long, with one break where people get out and visit the "Snow House," a home that embodies decking the halls, with its own touch of Christmas magic, a snow machine.

People get back on the bus with smiles, feeling the joy of the holiday season.

"The best part," exclaimed Rake. "We love it!"

The Grand Finale is Deacon Dave's Christmas Display on Hilcrest Avenue, a home that had everyone taking their phones out for a picture.

Helton said these moments are what keeps him coming out of retirement each year to drive to the trolley.

"Just the community, everyone comes together, they have a great time, the wineries here they do an amazing job helping us out, put this together," said Helton. "It's truly a great time."

The "Lights of Livermore" wine trolley usually sells out. It runs Friday, December 5th through Tuesday, December 23rd. There are two tours each night, 5:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.