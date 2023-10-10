Light rain returns to Bay Area, mostly in the North Bay

Portions of the Bay Area woke up today to wet conditions as another round of light rain was passing through the region, with an additional chance of rain forecast for the end of the week.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Bay Area would see partly sunny skies, with chances of precipitation ranging from 20 to 30 percent in San Francisco and coastal San Mateo County. North of San Francisco Bay, chances of showers range from 30 to 50 percent, while the East Bay and the Peninsula will see a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers.

The weather service said the South Bay, Silicon Valley and inland areas will mostly stay dry Tuesday.

High temperatures were forecast to be slightly below average Tuesday, with the inland valleys reaching the mid-60s to low 70s while coastal regions would stay in the low 60s.

The weather service said as with Monday's light rain, "rainfall totals will not be impressive," with the most rain expected to only top up to two-tenths of an inch in the higher elevations of the North Bay. The Sonoma Valley and San Mateo Peninsula were only expected to receive a few hundredths of an inch, with the rest of the region to receive even less.

Following this latest cold front, dry conditions were expected at least through early Friday and temperatures will return to seasonal averages. The weather service said forecast models show the brunt of the next storm headed to the Pacific Northwest, but the Bay Area could still get fringe impacts from the system.