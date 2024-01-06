Light rain expected alongside dip in temperatures for part of Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday is for a dip in temperatures from recent days along with some light rain.

Daytime highs for Saturday will be in the 50s with wind gusts of up to 20-30 mph in the afternoon hours, while much of the region will see some scattered showers but likely not more than a quarter-inch of rain.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will see low temperatures in the low to mid-30s inland and in the 40s along the coast. A frost advisory is in effect for most inland parts of the Bay Area from midnight to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the weather service.

Besides the cold, it is expected to be a sunny Sunday through most of the region with highs in the 50s.