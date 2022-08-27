Left for dead; French bulldog pup rescued from Solano County Dumpster

SOLANO County -- A Vallejo resident has been arrested on felony animal cruelty charges after a French Bulldog pup was found barely clinging to life after being dumped into a gas station dumpster.

According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, an employee of a gas station called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.

When the Animal Control officer arrived a short time later, they found the puppy unresponsive. The officer checked for signs of life and was able to determine the puppy was just barely alive. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian office and its condition stabilized; but it remained in grave condition.

The puppy was taken to Solano County Sheriff's Office Animal Care Division where it continues to get the medical help it desperately needs. It was doing better and continuing to improve on Saturday.

Using the gas station surveillance cameras, detectives were able to determine a suspect. They said the suspect had come to the station to get gas, and while there they dropped off a tied plastic grocery bag into the garbage dumpster.

At the time, nothing seemed suspicious.

A few hours later a second customer was seen throwing items into the garbage dumpster, but something caught their attention. This customer then pulled the garbage bag out of the dumpster and ripped it open, revealing the puppy inside. They alerted the gas station attendant who called Animal Control.

The suspect was located at their residence in Vallejo. He admitted to throwing the puppy away because he thought it was either dead or dying. He said the puppy had recently gotten diarrhea and was "just dying."

He admitted to never attempting to seek veterinary care for the puppy.