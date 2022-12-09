Latest winter storm to dump up to 4 feet of snow on Sierra

RENO, Nev. -- Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was making its way Friday toward the Sierra, with as much as 2 to 4 feet of snow expected in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Tahoe area effective from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.

The warning stretches as far north as Susanville, California, where it begins at 10 p.m. Friday and remains in place until 4 a.m. Monday. It also reaches south of Yosemite National Park to Mammoth Lakes, California, where it runs from 7 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.

A strong winter storm will bring extreme winter impacts to the mountains this weekend. Travel will be difficult to impossible with whiteout conditions, especially Saturday. Travel is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XWvcaJguVp — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 9, 2022

At Tahoe, as much as 18 to 28 inches of snow is forecast through the weekend at lake level, and up to 4 feet at elevations above 7,000 feet with 50 mph winds and gusts up to 100 mph.

On the Sierra's eastern slope, a winter weather advisory runs from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. for Reno, Sparks and Carson City, with snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches on valley floors and up to 8 inches (20 cm) above 5,000 feet.

ALSO READ: Atmospheric river set to wreak weekend weather havoc

Drivers traveling through the mountains on Thursday got a taste of what's to come. Beating the snow through the summit was Paul Koestner's plan.

"I started out in the Central Valley, was working down there and was going to come back to reno," he said.

He reached only the Nyack exit along Interstate 80 before the snow stopped him in his tracks.

"I did try to beat it but it came in earlier than I'd hoped," Koestner said. "I'm going to check tire size, find out how much it is for chains, find out how much longer this snow will last. I might head to Colfax and get a hotel room."

Thursday's snowfall was just a taste of what was to come. Caltrans is prepping for a snow-white weekend ahead.

"This time of year, it's a 24/7 operation," said Caltrans spokesperson John O'Connell.'

He said hundreds of pieces of equipment are staged a long I-80 and Highway 50, including snow plows, snow blowers and emergency vehicles ready to roll.

"It's a massive operation. We have hundreds and hundreds of maintenance employees that are trained," O'Connell said.

Caltrans suggests getting to where you're going now or staying off the roads completely. The priority during the weekend weather event will be semi-trucks that don't have a choice but to drive.

"That's why we're telling people not to travel unless they absolutely have to because the trucks are such an important part of commerce and business. All it takes is one spinout and things can get really chaotic," O'Connell said.

Caltrans suggests having a full tank of gas, blankets, snacks and water in your car and as always, four-wheel drive or chains on your tires will likely be mandatory.