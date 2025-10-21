Large tree topples in Pleasant Hill, blocking major roadway

A large tree toppled onto a major street in Pleasant Hill Tuesday morning, blocking traffic on a major street near City Hall, authorities said.

The tree came down at around 7 a.m. along Gregory Lane just west of Cleaveland Road at the entrance to Pleasant Hill Park and Aquatic Center and next to the city's Rec & Park District offices.

Crews work to remove a large tree that toppled onto Gregory Lane near Pleasant Hill City Hall, Oct. 21, 2025. KPIX

Pleasant Hill Police Department said the fallen tree took out overhead power lines and knocked out traffic signals Cleaveland Road and Gregory Lane, where City Hall is located. The tree blocked traffic on Gregory Lane in both directions for several hours. One lane of eastbound traffic was reopened just before noon.

Pacific Gas and Electric crews were on hand attempting to restore power in the area.

The estimated time of reopening all lanes was not known. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.