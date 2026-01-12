Large lizard found abandoned in Alameda home

Alameda police said the lizard was aggressive, and because of its size and behavior, they needed a plan for how to safely secure it. Alameda Police Department

A large lizard that was found abandoned in an Alameda home is now living at the East Bay Vivarium.

Alameda police said they recently recieved a call about a Komodo dragon inside a home, and they sent animal control and officers to investigate.

When they arrived, they found that the previous tenants of the home had abandoned the large reptile. Police said they had to plan how to safely secure the lizard because of its size and aggressive behavior.

It was later identified as a young Ornate Nile Monitor, according to police, and it can grow as big as 7 feet.

"They have powerful bites, strong claws, and forceful tails that can cause injuries," police said. "For these reasons, Ornate Nile Monitors are not suitable for beginner reptile keepers and are never appropriate pets for children."

Police said the lizard is currently at the East Bay Vivarium.