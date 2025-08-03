Watch CBS News
3 Lake County firefighters escape with minor injuries after crashing down steep cliff

By
Brandon Downs
Three firefighters were rescued after they crashed down a steep cliff Sunday afternoon in Lake County, the California Highway Patrol said. 

CHP officers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Bartlett Spring Road in the area of High Valley Road.

Cal Fire LNU said it sent its helicopter to the scene to assist in the rescue operation. Firefighters said the truck that went over the cliff was with the Northshore Fire Protection District. 

vlcsnap-2025-08-03-21h08m09s505.png
Three firefighters were injured after crashing down a steep cliff in Lake County on Sunday, CHP says. Paul Payne

The firefighters suffered minor injuries and what caused the crash is under investigation, the CHP said. 

