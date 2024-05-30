3-alarm fire burns Lake Chabot Public Market in Castro Valley

A massive fire gutted the Lake Chabot Public Market building in Castro Valley early Thursday morning.

The building on Lake Chabot Road and Quail Avenue, which houses a meat market, coffee shops and several restaurants in a food court-style facility, had fire shooting out of the roof during the incident that began at about 2:30 a.m.

The fire reached three alarms before firefighters were able to knock it down. The fire caused the roof of the facility to collapse, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

No other buildings in the area were at risk, the Fire Department said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

Chabot Elementary School officials were told to have children and staff shelter in place until all the hot spots were out, a Fire Department spokesperson said.