King tides prompt flood advisory for low lying parts of Bay Area Monday night

SAN FRANCISCO – At 11:53 P.M., Sunday, The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Advisory warning the King Tides "will cause minor coastal flooding at low lying spots during high tide Monday night."

In addition to flooding, "the lowest tides of the event will be observed in the early morning hours which may lead to trouble for mariners navigating shallow waterways," said NWS.

While tidal levels will also rise along the Pacific coast, impacted areas will be more localized to San Francisco, North Bay Interior Valleys and the San Francisco Bay Shoreline.

"Tides have receded tonight allowing tonight's advisory to expire," said NWS. "But tides will increase again Monday night and successive nights this week."

The advisory is to take effect at 8:00 P.M. Monday, and will last 4 hours, expiring at Midnight. However, NWS expects tidal readings to peak around Wednesday night.