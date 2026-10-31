Lincoln Kienholz has 3 total touchdowns to lead Louisville past Stanford 52-24

Lincoln Kienholz threw for 250 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for another score to lead Louisville to a 52-24 win over Stanford on Saturday.

Louisville (5-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) recorded its first win over the Cardinal and extended Stanford's road losing streak to 15 games, the longest active skid in the FBS.

The Cardinals scored on back-to-back turnovers and outscored Stanford 21-7 in the third quarter to break the game open. Stanford led twice in the second quarter and tied the score at 24 in the third quarter before the hosts pulled away by scoring 28 unanswered points.

Tre Richardson caught 10 passes for 140 yards for Louisville, which amassed 545 yards of offense, a balance of 249 yards through the air and 296 rushing. Isaac Brown led Louisville with 139 yards rushing and scored on a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Davis Warren threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns for the Cardinal (4-5, 2-4), including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Black in the second quarter.

Stanford: The Cardinal fell to 0-4 in road games this season. Stanford had been outscored 150-17 in the previous three road games and matched that total in the first half. Stanford was averaging 5.8 points and 212 yards per game on the road prior to Saturday. Stanford had scored just 17 points in three previous road games, but surpassed that total against the Cardinals.

Louisville: Coach Jeff Brohm improved to 5-1 in games following a bye week. the Cardinals were without leading wide receiver Lawayne McCoy, who will be out for an "extended time" because of a knee injury. McCoy caught 25 passes for 513 yards and four touchdowns in the team's first seven games. The Cardinals, fourth in the nation in average yards per carry at 5.9, had nine yards per carry on Saturday.

Louisville: at Georgia Tech next Saturday.

Stanford: at Virginia Tech on Nov. 14. ——-

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