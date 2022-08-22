Kiely Rodni case: Officials say body found in Sierra reservoir is likely that of missing teen

TRUCKEE -- Officials in Truckee said Monday the body found in a vehicle submerged in Prosser Creek Reservoir had not been positively identified but was likely that of missing teenager Kiely Rodni.

"We have located a decedent inside the vehicle. We believe it is our missing person," said Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon at a press conference. "We have not been able to positively identify, but it's more than likely where we are today."

A volunteer dive team helping in the search for the missing Truckee teen located the 16-year-old's body inside a vehicle submerged in 14 feet of water.

Search for Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake CBS

Earlier Monday morning, the dive team - Adventures With Purpose - announced in a live stream that it found Rodni's silver 2013 Honda CRV and human remains at the lake.

"Nick detected an object using cutting-edge sonar technology. I was able to then confirm that it was in fact a vehicle in roughly 14 feet of water, and only 55 feet offshore," said Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop. "After marking the vehicle with our magnet, Nick suited up in his dive gear and conducted the dive to formally identify and assess the vehicle."

Before the volunteer dive team's announcement, law enforcement divers and swimmers with sonar and other equipment were not able to detect the car found at Prosser Lake.

At the news conference Nevada County Sheriff's Capt. Sam Brown acknowledged his department would review their dive teams' approach to the search, but also defended law enforcement efforts to search the lake.

"That's a great question. That's one that everyone is going to have, right, 'How did we not find it while we were searching?'" said Brown in response to a reporter's question. "That's part of what we're going to have to go back to do and debrief. When peace officers are out in the field ... it doesn't mean they're experts in the field, right? These are sometimes ancillary duties and we're calling from other agencies to try to jump in, and tracking underwater is an extremely difficult thing to do.

"A lot of this equipment is high-end, very expensive, and you really need to have a lot of practice and expertise, and I think that's where a group like Adventures With Purpose is able to focus and practice those skills and really hone them. So we're appreciative that they were able to come out and locate [the vehicle]."

Adventures With Purpose often posts videos on YouTube and Facebook about missing persons cases.

Rodni's disappearance had triggered a massive search of the region by local, state and federal law enforcement officials and volunteers. At numerous press conferences, they told reporters they were treating the case as an abduction.

Rodni was last seen attending a large party of teens and young adults on Aug. 6 at the nearby Prosser Family Campground. Investigators were able to gather more than 1,800 tips in the case including cell phone videos from the partygoers, but could not find any evidence of her leaving the party.

Her cellphone stopped working that night.

Her friend, Sami Smith was at the party with her and said Rodni had been planning to spend the night at the campground.

"I know that she wasn't in the right mindset or state to drive. And if she were to have driven, she wouldn't have made it far," Smith told KOVR-TV.

The search grew to a wide area of California and Nevada and involved at least 16 local, state and federal enforcement agencies. Dozens of family and friends also searched and offered a $50,000 reward.