Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake

It's been two weeks since Truckee teen Kiely Rodni was reported missing | On The Go It's been two weeks since Truckee teen Kiely Rodni was reported missing | On The Go 04:20

TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.

The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments.

"We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available."

Her disappearance had triggered a massive search of the region by local, state and federal law enforcement officials and volunteers. At numerous press conferences, they told reporters they were treating the case as an abduction.

Rodni was last seen attending a large party of teens and young adults on Aug. 6 at the nearby the Prosser Family Campground. Investigators were able to gather more than 1,800 tips in the case including cell phone videos from the partygoers, but could not find any evidence of her leaving the party.

She was driving a silver 2013 Honda CRVN with a California license plate No. 8YUR127 and her cell phone stopped working that night.

Developing story, details added as they become available.