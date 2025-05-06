Missing Central California woman Kelsy Ramos found dead near Fresno, police say

A woman from Stanislaus County who was reported missing last week has been found dead in a community near Fresno, authorities announced Monday.

According to the Turlock Police Department, 44-year-old Kelsy Ramos of Turlock was reported missing around 3:40 p.m. on May 2. Earlier in the day she was last seen by her family in the town of Newman and her last known location was in Turlock around 11 a.m.

Ramos' vehicle, a white 2017 Nissan Versa, was spotted on West Shaw Avenue in Fresno that afternoon.

In an update posted Monday, Turlock police said they were contacted by police in Selma, a city about 15 miles southeast of Fresno. Selma Police said they were investigating a call about a deceased person who matched the description of Ramos.

Turlock detectives traveled to Selma and confirmed the identity of Ramos. Investigators with both agencies determined there was no indication of foul play.

Ramos' family has been notified.

"To Kelsy's family, friends, and loved ones—our hearts are with you. We ask our community to join us in lifting them up during this incredibly difficult time," police said in a statement.

Authorities in Selma will continue leading the death investigation, Turlock police said. Ramos' official cause of death will be determined pending coroner and toxicology reports.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at 559-896-2525.