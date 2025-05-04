Watch CBS News
Turlock Police search for missing woman whose car was spotted in Fresno

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Turlock Police said they are searching for a woman who was last seen Thursday morning.

Kelsy Ramos, 44, of Turlock was reported missing on May 2, around 3:40 p.m., police said. 

She was last seen by her family at 10:30 a.m. in Newman, and her last known location was in Turlock just before 11 a.m. 

Police said she was in Turlock driving in her white 2017 Nissan Versa, near Fulkerth Road and Countryside Drive. 

Her vehicle was later spotted in Fresno on West Shaw Avenue around 3:30 p.m., police said. 

Ramos is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with a full sleeve of tattoos on her left arm. She was last seen wearing dark scrubs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Urban at 209-668-6571.

