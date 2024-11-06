Vice President Kamala Harris supporters get consolation from her concession speech

It is never easy to accept defeat in politics, but that is exactly what Vice President Kamala Harris did Wednesday as her supporters gathered on the Howard University campus to hear her concession speech.

Gabriela Wonder came to see the vice president for the first time.

"I felt her disappointment, but also her excitement to continue the hard work that she's doing," said Wonder.

There were signs of consolation and heartbreak, hugs and tears, among the crowd of Harris' staunchest supporters.

"I'm not concerned for me. I'm concerned for our country and the world," said one lady who asked not to be identified.

Wonder, a public school teacher from Maryland, said she found strength in the message Harris delivered in defeat.

"I believe that Kamala holds herself with dignity. And I think that's super important as a leader to always leave things better than they were, and to always choose the more positive route," said Wonder.

"Everyone's feeling a little bit down. I think we needed something inspiring, something hopeful, something to lift us back up. I think the vice president delivered on that speech," said student Corlie McCormick.

McCormick applauded Harris' emphasis on a peaceful transfer of power.

The Constitution says 270 electoral votes and you're the president. He got the 270, so we gotta abide by those rules," said McCormick.

It's the laws of a democracy supporters who rallied behind Harris say they'll uphold, while envisioning a brighter future she spoke of and the "light of a billion stars" still shining against the backdrop of "darkness."