3 teens among 7 arrested in multi-agency Bay Area crackdown on violent crime, including murder

Oakland police on Friday announced the arrests of seven people, including three juveniles, in multi-agency raids across the Bay Area for violent crimes, including murder, shootings, and armed robberies.

In a press conference Friday morning, police said the joint action with federal agents and other Bay Area police departments stemmed from an armed carjacking and takeover robbery on January 30 in East Oakland. Investigators determined that the suspects had been involved in multiple violent crimes throughout the Bay Area as recently as this week, police said.

On Thursday, officers with the Oakland Police Department's Ceasefire unit, U.S. Marshals, and U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms officers served multiple home search warrants with officers from Antioch, Pittsburg and Merced Police Departments.

"Seven individuals, three of whom were juveniles, were arrested in connection with several violent crimes that include murder, shootings, street armed robberies, burglaries and escape from a juvenile facility," said Oakland Police Lt. Steve Valle in front of a table displaying firearms and ammunition seized in the raids.

Oakland Assistant Police Chief James Beere credited members of the public for coming forward to report what they know and help investigators.

Beere said some of those arrested are associated with at least two homicides and also targeted individuals and businesses known to be carrying large amounts of cash.

"They did an extreme amount of prepping and planning, and when they committed the robbery, it was executed with extreme detail, coordination ... it was very obvious that this was not their first time committing a robbery of this type," said Beere.

Beere also remarked on the increasing number of cases of young teens committing violent crimes.

"We do see an influx of juveniles committing crimes, particularly robberies and shootings to include murders. It's not uncommon for a lot of these groups that are engaging in this kind of criminal activity to recruit and retain juveniles to be part of this criminal enterprise."

Police said officers recovered 10 firearms, including an assault-style weapon, a large amount of cash, ammunition, and other evidence linked to criminal activity.

The case remained an active investigation and was now with the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for review and potential charges.