Juveniles arrested after armed robbery on San Rafael bike path

San Rafael officers arrested two juveniles accused of the armed robbery of someone on a bike path near U.S. Highway 101, though the third suspect is still at large, according to police.

On Monday just after 7 p.m., a report came in of an armed robbery on a bike path that parallels Highway 101 and Lincoln Avenue near Paloma Avenue. Someone on the path had been accosted by three suspects who used a handgun during the robbery, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Officers got the descriptions of the juvenile suspects and two of them were found and arrested near Fourth and Hetherton streets. A third suspect fled and has not been apprehended.

One of the suspects allegedly tried to hide items and stolen property behind a tree, police said. The gun recovered was an un-serialized "ghost gun," which is illegal to be in possession of.

(L) An un-serialized "ghost gun" recovered by police, alleged stolen items hidden next to a tree near Fourth and Hetherton streets in San Rafael. San Rafael Police Department

The two juveniles, aged 16 and 17, were booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall. The 16-year-old is accused of felony armed robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, possessing a ghost gun, being a minor in possession of a gun, and conspiracy to commit a crime. The 17-year-old was booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Officers said they recognized one of the juveniles from a robbery arrest in February.

Police said the victim was not physically injured and got back the stolen items.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.