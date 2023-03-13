Report: 49ers to sign free agent DT Javon Hargrave to 4-year, $84 million deal

The San Francisco 49ers appear to have landed one of the National Football League's top defensive free agents, reportedly reaching an agreement with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted Monday that the 49ers and Hargrave have agreed on a four-year, $84 million deal that includes $40 million guaranteed at signing.

Former Eagles’ DT Javon Hargrave has reached agreement on a four-year, $84 million deal that includes $40m guaranteed at signing with the SF 49ers, per sources. Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. pic.twitter.com/9ez66A8ymq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The 30-year-old Hargrave was one of the lynchpins of the Eagles front that led the NFL in sacks, notching 11 sacks of his own, and helped spur the team on its run to the Super Bowl.

The deal would add Hargrave to a 49ers defensive unit that ranked No. 1 in the league last season, allowing the fewest points and the fewest yards during the regular season. Hargrave will join a defensive line that features Pro Bowler Nick Bosa, along with Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) exits the field after the National Football League game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles on November 27, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Starting Monday, the NFL began its legal tampering period, when all teams will be able to speak with players in the 2023 free agent class. Teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with agents of players who are slated to be unrestricted free agents. All that leads up to Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET when the new league year is rung in and teams can officially ink players to deals -- and teams have to get cap compliant.