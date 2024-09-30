Jack White brings pop-up tour to Bay Area with Petaluma and San Francisco shows

Inside Third Man Records Inside Jack White's Third Man Records 06:12

Prolific songwriter and guitarist Jack White on Monday announced he's bringing his unorthodox pop-up tour to the Bay Area this week for a pair of shows in Petaluma and San Francisco.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 06: Jack White performs onstage at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" at Michigan Central Station on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

Famed garage-rock icon White -- best known as the driving force behind the White Stripes, but also a member of the bands the Raconteurs and the Dead Weather -- has been playing shows at smaller venues across the country, announcing only a few dates at a time and providing fans with chance to sign up and register to purchase tickets.

The latest cities announced for the current No Name Tour (a nod to his latest album of the same name that he initially gave away free vinyl copies of to customers buying merchandise at his Third Man Records locations in Detroit, Nashville and London earlier this summer) are both in the Bay Area. White and his band will play the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma on Thursday night and the Great American Music Hall on Friday night.

The shows, which were announced on the two venues' Instagram accounts Monday morning, will include a limited number of student tickets that will be available for $25 in person at the box office of the respective venues at 12 p.m. on the day of the show. Online tickets go on sale Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Those who register at the Laylo website will get a text ahead of the on-sale with a link to buy tickets, but high demand means only a select few will be able buy tickets. Regular tickets purchased online will only be available to pick up at will-call to avoid scalping at inflated prices.

White's more recent visits to the San Francisco Bay Area have included concerts at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View in 2022 and the Bill Graham Civic Center in 2018. This type of pop-up show is certainly not out of character for the guitarist. When he appeared on the main stage at Outside Lands in 2012, he also played an unannounced three-song set at the Third Man Records shop set up at the festival.