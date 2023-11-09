Israel agrees to daily 4-hour humanitarian pauses in northern Gaza fighting

Israel has agreed to daily, four-hour humanitarian pauses in the fighting in northern Gaza, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed Thursday morning.

Kirby announced to reporters that the four-hour humanitarian pauses will be implemented in northern Gaza beginning Thursday. The Israelis have informed the U.S. there will be no military operations in those areas for the duration of the pauses, and the timing will be announced three hours before the pause begins each day, Kirby said.

An Israeli official also confirmed the four-hour daily pauses, saying the reprieves are meant to allow people to move to the south of Gaza and retrieve food and medicine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said he might be open to "little pauses" in the fighting for humanitarian reasons, but has dismissed the idea of a ceasefire.

President Biden told reporters Thursday morning that he has asked Netanyahu for a pause even longer than three days for the release of hostages.

Israel has been fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip since Hamas launched a surprise assault on Israel on Oct. 7. Israel and the U.S. have continued to call for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

— Sara Cook and Camilla Schick contributed to this report