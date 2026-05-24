Iranian Americans at San Francisco rally oppose immediate end to war in Iran

A group of Iranian Americans gathered at a rally in front of San Francisco's Ferry Building on Sunday, arguing that ending the Iran war now would leave the Islamic Republic in power and undermine hopes for lasting change in the country.

Demonstrators said they do not support a peace deal that would immediately halt the conflict without removing Iran's ruling regime. Many at the rally described the war as painful but necessary, saying they believe long-term stability in the Middle East depends on regime change in Iran.

"It would be a huge, huge disappointment, especially after all the resources and money that has been spent. And we're just this close. I mean, we're very close to taking that regime out," said rally organizer Sophia Rahimi.

Protesters carried signs and chanted slogans condemning the Iranian government, which several speakers described as oppressive and dangerous. Many demonstrators shared personal stories of fleeing Iran and leaving family members behind.

Mahsa Garakani, who said she fled Iran for safety reasons, recalled being jailed at age 19 after attending a school party with boys.

"They kill people very easy. They don't have a heart," Garakani said of the Iranian government.

Garakani said women and girls in Iran lacked basic freedoms and argued that ending the war without major leadership change would only strengthen the regime.

"That's bad. No deal with Iran. No deal with the brutal regime," said Garakani.

Others at the rally questioned the purpose of military involvement if the current government remains in power.

"If it ends the way it does right now, then what was the purpose in going in the first place?" demonstrator Tannaz Rahimipour asked.

Officials have said the deal would open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the U.S. blockade. That would be followed by negotiations on a mechanism for Iran to give up various parts of its nuclear program, officials said.

Rally organizer Narges Kashani expressed skepticism about any agreement involving the Iranian government.

"This regime is not trustable. It is not. We shouldn't trust this regime," Kashani said.

Some demonstrators acknowledged the economic toll the war has taken on Americans, including rising costs tied to global instability. Still, they argued that the conflict is necessary to prevent future threats.

"The Islamic regime is a cancer to the world," Rahimi said.

Kashani warned against allowing Iran access to nuclear weapons.

"If they have access to nuclear weapons, the world is going to pay for it. This regime is a dangerous regime," she said.

Participants also expressed doubt that Iran would honor any future peace agreement. On Sunday, Iran agreed in principle to dispose of highly enriched uranium, a senior Trump administration official said.

"I am mad. I am sad. I am angry," Garakani said. "They kill their own people. If they have a nuclear [weapon], they are going to kill everyone."

Organizers said they plan to continue holding weekly rallies in San Francisco, saying they intend to use their voices to advocate for family members and others they say cannot safely speak out inside Iran.