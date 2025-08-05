Bay Area men posed as FBI agents in robbery of 200 iPhones from Oregon business, indictment alleges

Five Bay Area men have been charged with robbing some 200 iPhones from an Oregon business, with two of the suspects posing as FBI agents during the robbery, federal authorities said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said in a press release on Tuesday that a federal grand jury indicted Jordan Cantie, 48; Cankun He, 31; Hailong Ma, 30; Robert Maynard, 41; and Yuxiang Wei, 25; on charges of conspiring to rob a Portland reshipping company of Apple iPhones and several cameras.

Maynard, already in custody on an unrelated charge, made his initial federal court appearance on Tuesday. Ma and Wei were arrested on Aug. 1, while He was arrested on Monday; all three appeared in court on Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Cantie is still at large while the other four defendants remained in custody on Tuesday.

According to an indictment filed on July 22 and unsealed Monday, He, Ma, and Wei planned the robbery, and Maynard and Cantie were recruited to carry out the operation. The complaint alleged Cantie, Ma, Wei and Maynard traveled from the Bay Area to Portland in April to conduct the robbery, with Ma providing jackets labeled "FBI," bulletproof vests, zip ties, and other supplies for the robbery.

The indictment alleges that on April 14, Cantie and Maynard drove into the business's parking lot using flashing blue and red police-style vehicle lights, while Ma and Wei waited nearby. Cantie allegedly brandished a gun and, along with Maynard, forced employees into the building, zip-tied them, and issued verbal threats, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The men allegedly stole approximately 200 Apple iPhones and five cameras before driving away, later driving back to California and meeting He and others along the way to deliver the stolen iPhones.

The press release said that on or about May 19, Ma, Maynard, Wei and others allegedly conspired to rob another reshipping business in Hillsboro, Oregon, and drove to Oregon to do so. Maynard and four unindicted co-conspirators were arrested that day.

Ma and He are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, while Wei is scheduled for a detention hearing on Aug. 18. Maynard was remanded into federal custody.

Each of the defendants faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for the count of robbery conspiracy affecting interstate commerce, although any sentence imposed would take into consideration federal sentencing guidelines.