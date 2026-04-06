Caltrans to close eastbound 80 in San Francisco for repairs April 17-20

Caltrans is warning drivers to expect major delays through downtown San Francisco later this month as the agency has scheduled a full closure of eastbound Interstate 80 for an entire weekend.

According to officials, all eastbound lanes of the freeway between 17th and 4th Street will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 17, continuing through Monday, April 20 at 6 a.m.

In a statement, Caltrans said the extended closure is needed to perform essential structural and bridge deck rehabilitation to enhance safety and extend the life of the roadway. The viaducts that constitute the freeway, one of the most traveled in the Bay Area, are 71 years old and carry thousands of vehicles daily.

"With constant exposure to heavy traffic loads, weather, and seismic demands, the structures require timely rehabilitation to prevent further deterioration," Caltrans said.

Drivers headed to the Bay Bridge from Highway 101 San Francisco will be directed off the freeway at Vermont Street. Motorists who miss the Vermont ramp will be directed to take 9th street and redirected through Bryant Street, re-entering the freeway at the 5th Street on-ramp.

Caltrans strongly urged drivers to stay away from Interstate 80 near the closure during the entire weekend, with delays expected across the South of Market and Mission Bay neighborhoods, along with surrounding corridors. The use of public transportation is also being encouraged.

The westbound direction of the freeway will remain open, along with the Bay Bridge.

Construction on eastbound 80 is part of the "Fab 4" rehabilitation projects to upgrade several major roadways in San Francisco, including 19th Avenue, Highway 101 and to install an overcrossing at Farallones Street and Interstate 280. The rehabilitation projects are expected to continue through 2028.