Intentional San Jose hit-and-run homicide leaves victim pinned under minivan

Police in San Jose arrested a man in connection with an intentional hit-and-run pedestrian accident that left the victim pinned under a minivan early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

According to a press release issued by the San Jose Police Department, shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, patrol officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Berryessa Road. Arriving officers found an unconscious adult male victim pinned under a minivan. Police said the victim was not breathing and was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.

SJ hit-and-run homicide suspect Edward Herrera San Jose Police Department

The unknown driver fled the scene prior to police arrival. The preliminary police investigation determined the collision was intentional and the suspect driver was identified as 40-year-old San Jose resident Edward Herrera.

SJPD Homicide Unit Detectives took over the investigation and discovered that the suspect and victim knew each other. Officers located Herrera later the same day in San Jose and arrested him. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. This is San Jose's 27th homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 or Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.