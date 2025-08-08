Intel CEO says he's talking to the Trump administration to give them "the facts"

Why Trump is calling for Intel CEO's immediate resignation

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is responding to President Trump's call for him to resign over alleged conflicts related to his ties to Chinese businesses, saying he wants to clear up "a lot of misinformation."

Tan, who became Intel's CEO in March, defended himself in a letter addressed to employees and released publicly on Thursday.

Mr. Trump on Thursday accused Tan of being "highly CONFLICTED" in a post on Truth Social and called for his immediate resignation. The president's post came after Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, sent a letter to Intel Chairman Frank Yeary on Tuesday expressing concern over Tan's investments and ties to Chinese businesses.

Cotton had pointed to Mr. Tan's recent role as CEO of Cadence Design Systems, which last week pleaded guilty to violating U.S. export controls. Tan was not named in the indictment.

In his Thursday letter, Tan said he is engaging with the Trump administration to "ensure they have the facts."

"There has been a lot of misinformation circulating about my past roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems," he wrote. Walden International is a venture capital firm focused on investments in Asia, including in chipmakers.

"I have always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards," Tan wrote, adding that the company's board supports him.

"My reputation has been built on trust – on doing what I say I'll do, and doing it the right way. This is the same way I am leading Intel," he added.

Tan, who earned his bachelor's degree from Singapore's Nanyang Technological University and holds graduate degrees from MIT and the University of San Francisco, said he backs Mr. Trump's "commitment to advancing U.S. national and economic security."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.