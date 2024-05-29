Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Injury accident on eastbound Highway 4 in Hercules closes all lanes

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition - 5/29/24
PIX Now morning edition - 5/29/24 08:41

An injury accident on Highway 4 east of Sycamore Ave. in Hercules has closed all eastbound lanes of the highway and multiple connectors, according to CHP.

Authorities first reported the injury collision at around 7:30 a.m., noting initially that only the right lane of the highway was blocked.

CHP later issued a severe traffic alert for the accident that left all lanes blocked. CHP said traffic was being diverted off at Franklin Canyon. The eastbound and westbound I-80 connector ramps to eastbound CA-4 and the Sycamore on-ramp to eastbound CA-4 were also closed by the crash. 

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 11:25 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.