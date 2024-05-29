Injury accident on eastbound Highway 4 in Hercules closes all lanes

An injury accident on Highway 4 east of Sycamore Ave. in Hercules has closed all eastbound lanes of the highway and multiple connectors, according to CHP.

Authorities first reported the injury collision at around 7:30 a.m., noting initially that only the right lane of the highway was blocked.

CHP later issued a severe traffic alert for the accident that left all lanes blocked. CHP said traffic was being diverted off at Franklin Canyon. The eastbound and westbound I-80 connector ramps to eastbound CA-4 and the Sycamore on-ramp to eastbound CA-4 were also closed by the crash.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.