Watch CBS News
Crime

Injured teen airlifted to hospital after gang-related shooting in Santa Cruz

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Thursday morning news headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Thursday morning news headlines from the KPIX newsroom 12:06

SANTA CRUZ -- Police in Santa Cruz are investigating a gang-related shooting Wednesday night that led to a teenage victim being airlifted to a hospital, according to authorities.

The Santa Cruz Police Department Twitter account posted about the incident Thursday morning. At approximately 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Cruz police officers  responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Beach Flats. 

Arriving officers found a 17-year-old male victim wounded by gunfire who had taken shelter in the doorway of a good Samaritan in the area. While the victim's injuries were not life-threatening, he was airlifted via a Life Flight helicopter to a Bay Area hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition, authorities said. 

Santa Cruz police said preliminary investigation of the shooting indicated that the incident is gang motivated. 

Police said that there is currently limited suspect information. The investigation is active and ongoing as detectives work with the Santa Cruz County Gang Taskforce. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the SCPD Investigations Unit (831) 420-5820.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 12:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.