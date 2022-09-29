Injured teen airlifted to hospital after gang-related shooting in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ -- Police in Santa Cruz are investigating a gang-related shooting Wednesday night that led to a teenage victim being airlifted to a hospital, according to authorities.

The Santa Cruz Police Department Twitter account posted about the incident Thursday morning. At approximately 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Cruz police officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Beach Flats.

Attempted Homicide Investigation | On Sept 28, 2022, at approximately 7:49 pm, the #SantaCruzPolice responded to callers reporting hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Beach Flats. Officers arrived and located a 17-year-old male victim wounded by gunfire inside the 1/3 pic.twitter.com/N4dCvCaaU1 — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) September 29, 2022

Arriving officers found a 17-year-old male victim wounded by gunfire who had taken shelter in the doorway of a good Samaritan in the area. While the victim's injuries were not life-threatening, he was airlifted via a Life Flight helicopter to a Bay Area hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition, authorities said.

Santa Cruz police said preliminary investigation of the shooting indicated that the incident is gang motivated.

Police said that there is currently limited suspect information. The investigation is active and ongoing as detectives work with the Santa Cruz County Gang Taskforce. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the SCPD Investigations Unit (831) 420-5820.