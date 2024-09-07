Line Fire in Southern California doubles in size, forcing thousands to evacuate as state of emergency is declared

Line Fire explodes in size in San Bernardino County, with evacuations expanding Line Fire explodes in size in San Bernardino County, with evacuations expanding 02:56

The fast-growing Line Fire exploded to 20,553 acres Sunday in San Bernardino County, with expanded mandatory evacuation orders driving thousands of people from their homes amid an unrelenting heat wave that has brought days of triple-digit temperatures to Southern California.

Hundreds of firefighters battled the flames as the wildfire nearly doubled in size overnight and remained at zero-percent containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday night, allowing for additional resources and funding to assist with the firefight.

By early Sunday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department had issued evacuation orders for the entire communities of Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake, areas with a total population of more than 6,000 people. Thousands more in the mountain communities of Green Valley Lake, Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline and Valley of Enchantment were issued evacuation warnings, with officials telling residents who require additional time to evacuate — including those with pets and livestock — to leave their homes immediately.

Paired with the sweltering heat currently roasting the region, weather officials say that the smoke from the fire has created clouds similar to those that come with thunderstorms, prompting reports of over 1,100 lightning strikes in the area. The small, fire-created storm system increased winds in the immediate area, fanning the flames as they continue to spread and creating challenges for firefighters. Cal-Fire said "thunderstorm outflow winds" were causing "very erratic behavior."

"The heat affects them tremendously. You know, the work-rest cycles? They can work for a little bit but the body just needs to take a break after awhile," Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brent Pascua said of the firefighters working in extreme heat.

The wildfire first sparked along Base Line and Alpin streets in the city of Highland around 6 p.m. on Thursday. It tore through several hundred acres before quickly growing over Friday night to surpass 3,000 acres.

By Saturday, the fire had scorched more than 7,000 acres and San Bernardino County officials issued a proclamation of emergency. Compounding a difficult situation as thousands of people were ordered to evacuate, a small earthquake rattled the area, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A firefighting helicopter flies by smoke emitting from the Line Fire. LR Johnson and Braga Family

"We're just kind of on the edge - just waiting"



On Friday, the skies above San Bernardino County lit up in a glowing orange hue as bright red flames could be seen tearing through shrubbery. Some in Highland said they could see the rapidly growing fire from their homes.

"The flames were right up on us because the wind shifted," said Brian Gano, who was trying to hose down the flames alongside his wife and son. "I got a high-pressure line in my backyard."

People living in the area waited to hear whether they would have to evacuate. Resident Diya Hirpara was buying groceries as she tried to prepare.

"It was pretty scary," Hirpara said. "We're just kind of on the edge, just waiting."

Firefighters flew through thick, billowing plumes of smoke to make fire retardant drops, working against the blaze from the air and ground.

They managed to contain the flames within the San Bernardino National Forest, but winds started to sweep the fire toward homes.

"We had an aggressive firefight on our hands to protect those homes," Pascua said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department dispatched a team of more than 20 firefighters and three engines to assist the crews battling the blaze.

The Line Fire burns through an area of San Bernardino County, scorching hundreds of acres within several hours after sparking on Sept. 5, 2024. Inland News

Evacuation orders and warnings

Cal Fire says there are currently 35,405 structures threatened, including single and multi-family homes, commercial buildings and other minor structures.

In addition to evacuating the towns of Runnings Springs and Arrowbear Lake, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has issued evacuation orders for the area from Calle Del Rio to Highway 38, including Greenspot Road North; all underdeveloped land east of Highway 330 to Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue; the areas of Running Spring east of Highway 330 and south of Highway 18; the area east of Orchard Road to Cloverhill from Highland Avenue north to the foothills; and north of Highland Avenue and East of Palm Avenue to Highway 330.

Later Sunday, additional evacuation orders were issued for those living on Garnett Street east to the 138 and Mill Creek north to the foothills, according to SBSD. At around 6:45 p.m., deputies said that people living in Forrest Falls and Mountain Home Village were also placed under a mandatory evacuation order.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for neighborhoods from Boulder Avenue east to Church Street and Greenspot Road north to the foothills; east of Church Street and north of Highland Avenue; east of Weaver and north of Greenspot to the Iron Bridge; Green Valley Lake; Cedar Glen; Lake Arrowhead; Crestline, Valley of Enchantment, Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks, and Mountain Home Village.

Evacuation shelters have been established in Victorville at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, Building 6, 14800 7th Street; and in Highland at Immanuel Baptist Church, 28355 Base Line Street. However, those sheltering in place at Immanuel Baptist Church were expected to be moved to the Jesse Turner Community Center, a newly established evacuation center.

An animal evacuation shelter has been established in San Bernardino at Devore Animal Shelter, 19777 Shelter Way. For questions, residents may call (909) 386-9820 or (800) 472-5609.

The American Red Cross is also assisting those who have been displaced, offering shelter, water and other resources.

Air quality concerns

On Friday, air quality regulators issued a smoke advisory to warn people about harmful conditions as smoke from the Line Fire was carried by winds into surrounding areas. The air quality is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups" to "very unhealthy," a category that indicates everyone — including people without any health conditions — may experience harmful side effects.

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, winds were blowing smoke from the wildfire west toward the cities of Highland and San Bernardino, with people in those areas expected to feel the impacts on Friday and Saturday.

A map showing the latest smoke and air quality conditions can be found here.

Roads and schools closed

Officials said Highway 18, Highway 38, and Highway 330 are experiencing several closures. Highway 18 is also closed from Kuffle Canyon to Big Bear dam. Highway 330 is closed in both directions from Garnet Street at State Route 38 in Mentone.

At 7 p.m., CHP officers shut down eastbound lanes of SR-38 at Bryant Street and made an additional closure at Angelus Oaks.

On Sunday afternoon, administrators with the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District announced that all of their campuses would be closed on Monday after consulting with city officials and Cal Fire. Additionally, Rim of the World Unified School District announced that they will have a "non-student day" on Monday because of the fire.

Redlands University opted to move to remote learning to start the week because of the air quality advisory currently impacting the campus due to heavy smoke in the area.

In San Bernardino, two community colleges announced that they would not have class on Monday, including Crafton Hills College and San Bernardino Valley College.