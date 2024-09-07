Small earthquake shakes Running Springs, currently under evacuation order from Line Fire

A small earthquake rattled Running Springs on Saturday evening, where thousands of people are currently under evacuation orders from the devastating Line Fire, which as torched more than 7,000 acres of vegetation in San Bernardino County.

The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported at around 6:40 p.m. just under five miles northeast of the community located in the San Bernardino Mountains, according to the United States Geological Survey.

No reports of damage from the earthquake have been reported.

It's the latest earthquake to affect the northern Inland Empire on Saturday, after a cluster of quakes shook Ontario in the early afternoon.

Running Springs is currently under mandatory evacuation orders from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department due to the dangerous fire, which more than tripled in size overnight.

The massive blaze, which is 0% contained and has thus far consumed 7,122 acres, is so powerful that it has effectively created it's own weather system, causing thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusts of wind in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.