Nearly $34M in illegal cannabis found during raids in Oakland, Hayward

OAKLAND – Authorities busted three illegal cannabis growing operations in the East Bay last week, seizing more than $30 million in plants, along with firearms and cash.

According to the Department of Cannabis Control, agents on Thursday served search warrants at operations in Oakland and Hayward. During Thursday's operations, 26,836 plants valued at more than $22.1 million was seized, along with 2,720 pounds of cannabis flower valued at more than $4.49 million.

Along with the illegal cannabis plants, agents said an AR-style semiautomatic rifle and a handgun were also seized, along with $68,841 in cash.

Cannabis found during raids in Oakland and Hayward on February 2 and 3, 2023. Department of Cannabis Control

The following day, agents with the Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted an operation in Oakland. In Friday's operation, officials said 7,113 plants valued at more than $5.8 million were seized, along with more than 900 pounds of processed cannabis flower worth $1.49 million.

A total of $33.9 million in illegal cannabis was seized during the three operations, officials said.

Authorities did not announce arrests in connection with the seizures. Additional information about the raids was not immediately available.

Last week's operations where the latest in a series of raids targeting alleged illegal cannabis grows in the East Bay. In late January, authorities reportedly seized nearly $34 million in cannabis from warehouse in Oakland.

Meanwhile, agents seized more than $3 million in cannabis from a warehouse in Livermore on January 10.