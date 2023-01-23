Authorities bust $3M illegal cannabis grow in Livermore

LIVERMORE – More than $3 million in cannabis, along with cash and firearms, were seized from a warehouse in Livermore earlier this month, according to authorities.

Working with the Department of Cannabis Control and Department of Fish and Wildlife, Livermore Police served multiple search warrants on an unlicensed cannabis grow at the warehouse on January 10. Police said the warehouse was in an industrial part of the city, but would not elaborate further.

During the search, authorities seized 3,460 plants valued at $2,140,875 along with 683.1 pounds of processed flower valued at $1,127,115.

On January 10, #LivermorePD worked w/ @CAcannabisdept & @CaliforniaDFW on an investigation that resulted in seizure of more than $3 million worth of cannabis in the City of Livermore.



For press inquiries, please contact press@cannabis.ca.gov as DCC is leading the investigation.

Along with the marijuana, $46,888 in cash, along with two handguns and an assault rifle were seized from the building.

No arrests were made during the seizure.

Police said Monday that the Department of Cannabis Control, which licenses and regulates cannabis businesses, is leading the investigation.