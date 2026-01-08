Deadly ICE shooting in Minnesota prompts additional Bay Area protests

Additional protests were organized in the Bay Area on Thursday in reaction to the deadly shooting in Minnesota involving a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three and U.S. citizen, was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The killing, captured on video by multiple witnesses, has sparked national outcry against the agency and the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies.

Hours after the shooting, hundreds of protesters rallied in San Francisco outside ICE offices downtown, and later a march was held in the city's Mission District. In Oakland, another protest was held in the city's Fruitvale neighborhood. There were no arrests reported in any of the protests.

Protesters take part in a vigil for Renee Nicole Good at Fruitvale Plaza Park in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Good, a legal observer, was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

On Thursday morning, protesters held a press conference in San Jose outside a local union office building, calling for the end of ICE operations in Bay Area neighborhoods and independent investigations into all violent acts involving ICE.

Later Thursday, more protests were planned in Pleasanton at Delucchi Park in the city's downtown area, and in Brentwood, where participants were set to march along an overpass above state Highway 4.

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have defended the fatal shooting, with Noem claiming Good's actions before she was shot constituted a "domestic act of terrorism" and that the shooting was in self-defense.

Trump administration claims that Good attacked or tried to run over ICE agents before the shooting have been refuted by the videos captured during the incident. A retired ICE agent who reviewed the footage told CBS News it appeared that Good was trying to avoid the officers before the shooting.