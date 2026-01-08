Protests held in San Francisco after ICE officer shoots, kills Minneapolis woman

In San Francisco, hundreds of people gathered for a protest and march to speak out against ICE, with many expressing anger and outrage about the fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

People chanted, with signs in hand, just outside the federal building Wednesday night. Coming together with others was healing for Angela, after seeing the video of an ICE officer fatally shooting a woman in Minneapolis.

"Heartache, and I can almost cry right now because it is heartbreaking," Angela said. "Here in America, since the Trump administration has come into office, time and time again we have seen the most outrageous things, and on one level this is not surprising, but that doesn't mean it doesn't hurt."

Angela, like many others here have been at similar protests to speak out against the Trump administration.

"We need to rise above and not act in a violent way," she said. "So, we are here gathering in a peaceful way to make sure we can say we are in solidarity of our immigrant families and our Americans who are being subjected to the violence of this administration."

"It's just a horrible time to be an American and nothing feels better than being out here and speaking out," added Mary from San Francisco.

Mary says that throughout the year, the crowds at these protests have grown. With the larger turnout, she feels more hopeful about the future.

"I love my country," Mary said. "I want it back. I want it back."

The protest led to a peaceful march through the streets of San Francisco. More protests are planned for this week. Together, they are hoping they can create change.

"Hope is all we have, and as an African American, as I am, hope is what we've always had," Angela said. "So, we have to rely on hope. We do not have the control of Congress, the democrats, so we cannot do anything about it but come out into the streets. We can vote during the midterms. We can still raise our voices. We can still make sure that they know that we do not like this."