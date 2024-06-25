Totally Cool recalls over 60 ice cream products because they could contain listeria

6/25: CBS Morning News 6/25: CBS Morning News 20:40

Totally Cool, which makes ChipWich, Friendly's and other branded ice creams, is recalling more than 60 products because they could contain listeria.

The products were sold nationwide in retail stores and by direct delivery, the Owing Mills, Maryland-company disclosed in a June 24 recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Totally Cool has halted production and distribution of the items, and no other of the company's products were affected, the company said.

No illnesses have been reported, it said.

Consumers who bought any of the products should return them to the place of purchase. Anyone with questions can contact Totally Cool at (410) 363- 7801 or regulatory@totallycoolicecream.com, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, frail or elderly, according to the FDA. Symptoms often include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The following are products recalled by Totally Cool over listeria risks:

Abilyn's Frozen Bakery

Abilyn's Frozen Bakery Vanilla & Chocolate 30 fl oz 6" Ice Cream Cake

Abilyn's Frozen Bakery Vanilla & Chocolate 60 fl oz 8" Ice Cream Cake

Abilyn's Frozen Bakery "For Love of Chocolate" Ice Cream Cake

Abilyn's Frozen Bakery "Cookies & Cream" Ice Cream Cake

Abilyn's Frozen Bakery "Cookie Dough" Ice Cream Cake



Affected lots: All "best by" dates between May 20, 2024, and May 28, 2025.

AMAFruits

3 gal Acai Sorbet Tubs

3 gal Dragon Fruit Sorbet Tubs

Affected lots: All codes: 32824, 32924, 33024, 50125, 50225, 50325, 50425, 62725, 62825, 62925, 63025, 60125, 72825, 82825, 82925, 83125, 90525, 2311324, 2311325, 2311326, 2311331, 2311332, 2311333, 2311334, 2401031, 2401032, 2401033, 2401036, 2401037, 2401038, 2401039, 2401040, 2402043, 2402044, 2402057, 2402058, 402059, 2403085, 2403086, 2403087, 2403088, 2404120, 2404121, 2405142, 2406158, 2406159. With plant codes: 24-65, 24- 0065, 2465, 240065

ChipWich

4 fl oz The Original Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

10 Club Pack, 3 Pack, 24 Pack

16 fl oz Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint

16 fl oz Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint

Affected lots: All codes between: sandwiches—best by dates: 022325 to 122125 • Club pack (10 units): lot# 23298-24172 • single serve: Lot# 23298-24164 • 3 packs: Lot# 23298-24136 Pints: 072524 to 012725 with plant code: 24-65, 24-0065, 2465, 240065.

Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms, Farmhouse Premium Ice Cream Sandwich, Rich Vanilla, 4 fl oz

Cumberland Farms, Farmhouse Premium Ice Cream Sandwich, Marvelous Mint, 4 fl oz

Affected lots: All codes 113025 to 120425

Dolcezza Gelato

16 fl oz Mascarpone & Berries Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Roasted Strawberry Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Peanut Butter Mash and Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Dulce de Leche & Cookies Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Stracciatella Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Peanut Stracciatella Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Swiss Chocolate Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Coffee & Cookies Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Hot Cocoa Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Sugar Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Dark Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream Pints

Affected lots: All codes 052024 to 062025. With plant codes 24-65, 24-0065, 2465, 240065.

Friendly's

60 fl oz Celebration Ice Cream Cake

40 fl oz Strawberry Krunch Ice Cream Cake

Affected lots: All dates between May 5, 2024, and May 28, 2025, with plant codes 24-65, 24- 0065, 2465, 240065

The Frozen Farmer

4 fl oz Elf On the Shelf Santa`s Cookies Ice Cream Sandwiches

16 fl oz Elf On the Shelf Santa`s Cookies

16 fl oz Strawberry Sorbet Pints

16 fl oz Raspberry Sorbet Pints

16 fl oz Orange Cream Frobert Pints

16 fl oz Watermelon Sorbet Pints

Affected lots: All codes between: sandwiches—090425 to 120725; pints—090525 to 073026. With plant codes 24-65, 24- 0065, 2465, 240065.

Hershey's Ice Cream

38 fl oz vanilla and chocolate flavored ice cream cake

110 fl oz vanilla and chocolate flavored ice cream cake

4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cones

4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Polar Bear Ice Cream Sandwiches

Affected lots: All codes between: cakes—2305140 to 2405170; cones—3174 to 4047; sandwiches—2307187 to 2406163. With plant codes 24-65, 24-0065, 2465, 240065.

Jeni's

3.5 fl oz Chocolate Silk Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches

3.5 fl oz Key Lime Pie Frozen Dessert

3.5 fl oz Mint Chocolate Truffle Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches

3.5 fl oz Triple Berry Tart Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Affected lots: All codes 23205 to 24144. With plant codes 24-65, 24-0065, 2465, 240065.

LaSalle

16 fl oz Chocolate Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Vanilla Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Vanilla Mango Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Vanilla Raspberry Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Vanilla Fudge Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Dulce De Leche Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Pints



16 fl oz Butter Pecan Ice Cream Pints



Affected lots: All codes 111824 to 102525. With plant codes 24-65, 24-0065, 2465, 240065.

Marco

3.8 fl oz Dulce De Leche Ice Cream Sandwiches

3.8 fl oz Vanilla Chai Ice Cream Sandwiches

16 fl oz Dulce De Leche & Cookies Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Turkish Mocha Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Vanilla Chai Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Spicy Peanut Butter Caramel and Peanut Butter Caramel Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Moroccan Honey Nut Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Green Tea White Chocolate Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Aztec Chocolate Ice Cream Pints

Affected lots: All codes between: sandwiches—112825 to 112925; pints—060724 to 121125. With plant codes 24-65, 24-0065, 2465, 240065.

Taharka

16 fl oz Honey Graham Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Key Lime Pie Ice Cream Pints

Affected lots: Code: 100125. With plant code—24-65, 24-0065, 2465, 240065.

Yelloh!

4 fl oz Vanilla Nut Ice Cream Sundae Cones

4 fl oz Vanilla Fudge Ice Cream Sundae Cones

4 fl oz Pecan Praline Ice Cream Sundae Cones

4 fl oz Chip & Mint Ice Cream Sundae Cones

4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches

Affected lots: All codes between: cones—6T3227 to 6T4157; sandwiches—6T3115 to 6T4171