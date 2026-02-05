Billboards promoting ICE at San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf during Super Bowl week removed after backlash

An electronic billboard at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco promoting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with a football theme for Super Bowl week was removed following criticism from residents and local lawmakers.

The digital billboard featured messages such as "Defensive player of the year: ICE" and "They can't win without defense. Neither can America" along with images of ICE agents in uniform.

The billboard, at the corner of Mason and Jefferson streets in the heart of the city's tourist mecca, was placed there by a group called American Sovereignty, whose website says its mission "is to strengthen border security, end trafficking and cartel exploitation, and close loopholes that reward unlawful entry."

The pro-ICE billboard caught the attention of Super Bowl visitors this week, as well as immigrant rights advocates. San Francisco Mission District community leader Roberto Hernandez told the San Francisco Chronicle this week the billboard was "sickening" and that his Latino Task Force group and other groups were urging the city to take them down.

On Thursday, the Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District announced the billboards had been removed in social media posts, saying in the caption, "Fisherman's Wharf proudly celebrates the cultural diversity of our community. As a world-class destination, we welcome locals and visitors of ALL backgrounds and honor the many cultures that make this neighborhood vibrant."

Supervisor Danny Sauter, whose district encompasses the Fisherman's Wharf area, said in a social media post, "Thanks to the Fisherman's Wharf CBD and the business owner for their partnership in getting the ads taken down so quickly. No one in San Francisco - visitor or local - wanted to see those pathetic billboards."

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to American Sovereignty for comment, but has not heard back.

The Trump administration has taken steps to respond to the outcry over its immigration enforcement surge, including the recent fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota. Last week, Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino was relieved of his command and effectively demoted.

On Wednesday, Border czar Tom Homan, who took over for Bovino as the face of the Minneapolis surge operation, said federal authorities would draw down 700 out of the approximate 3,000 law enforcement personnel, framing it as a response to cooperation with local officials.

Also on Wednesday, President Trump seemed to acknowledge the intense public criticism, including from his own party, over the federal operations, saying in an interview that he's "learned that maybe we can use a little bit of a softer touch."

On Tuesday, the National Football League's Chief Security Officer announced there would be no ICE or immigration enforcement operations around any Super Bowl-related events or at Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Earlier this week, U.S. Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, "DHS is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the Super Bowl is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event, including the World Cup."