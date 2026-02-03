NFL says no ICE enforcement planned as Super Bowl security ramps up across Bay Area

The Super Bowl LX countdown has the NFL trying to tackle concerns over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity around Levi's Stadium.

Cathy Lanier, the NFL's Chief Security Officer, said "there are no planned ICE or immigration enforcement operations" around any Super Bowl-related events or Sunday's big game. Lanier said ICE is not deployed as part of the NFL's Super Bowl security operation and has not been in recent years.

While the NFL says immigration enforcement will not be part of Super Bowl operations, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed there will be an increased federal law enforcement presence throughout Super Bowl week, and that those agents will be working alongside local agencies.

"Our collective safety plan has been deliberate and layered, encountering a wide array of threats," said Jeffrey Branniga, a DHS supervisory special agent. "We've shared intelligence, ensured the introduction of key counter measures and shored up our emergency while remaining flexible and adaptable."

Law enforcement leaders outlined that approach during an annual Super Bowl security meeting held this week at the Moscone Center, where officials shared a layered safety plan designed to address a wide range of potential threats.

One of those layers includes aerial monitoring. Earlier this week, a CBS News Bay Area camera captured a helicopter criss-crossing over San Francisco. According to the Department of Energy, its Nuclear Emergency Support Team will be conducting routine background radiation surveys in the days leading up to the game, a standard security measure for major events.

Former FBI Special Agent Jeff Harp said Levi's Stadium remains a focal point for those sweeps because of the size of the crowd expected on game day.

"They look for radioactive material that could be spread over a stadium," Harp said, noting that tens of thousands of fans will be packed inside the venue.

Harp added that security planning is somewhat simplified this year because President Trump is not expected to attend, which would otherwise trigger additional airspace restrictions and federal protocols.

Despite this announcement from the NFL, California leaders say they are still taking a wait-and-see approach. California Assemblymember Alex Lee represents Santa Clara County and has introduced a bill to strip state tax credits from companies that do business with ICE.

"We're very vigilant about this. We don't want any sort of Minneapolis situation to escalate from ICE violence," Lee said. "I really think we're in a watershed moment in the country. I'm glad the NFL isn't actively collaborating with them, but I don't think that precludes ICE from showing up."

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office released a statement that said, "Although we don't anticipate unusual ICE activity, California will work with state and local officials to ensure everyone's safety."

In San Francisco, a digital billboard is up that says: "Defensive Player of the Year: Ice." A group that calls itself American Sovereignty is behind the billboard.

There are also several ICE-free zones on county property in Santa Clara County set up ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance last October that restricts the use of these zones for federal immigration enforcement.

Santa Clara Police Chief Cory Morgan said his department's Super Bowl security plan has been in development for more than a year and a half and is ready for game day, adding that there are currently no known threats tied to the event.

CBS News Sacramento did reach out by email to ICE for a statement on their plans this weekend. The agency did not respond.