Multiple vehicles catch fire in deadly crash that shut down eastbound I-80 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Multiple vehicles caught fire in a deadly crash that shut down eastbound Interstate 80 in the south Natomas area of Sacramento on Monday.
The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. and shut down eastbound I-80 between the West El Camino exit and Interstate 5 interchange.
A driver in a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the freeway near West El Camino and didn't spot the stopped traffic ahead, the California Highway Patrol said. The driver rear-ended a vehicle which then caused a chain reaction with three other vehicles.
The first three vehicles became fully engulfed in fire. The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended died at the scene, the CHP said. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries. One other person suffered major injuries.
A viewer who was caught in traffic caused by the crash captured an image of the fire and smoke.
Eastbound I-80 was expected to remain closed for an extended time.