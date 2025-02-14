Benicia man arrested following road rage incident on I-80 in Emeryville

The California Highway Patrol arrested a man for allegedly brandishing a weapon during an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 80 in Emeryville last month.

According to the agency's Oakland office, the incident took place on westbound 80 near the Powell Street around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 28. The victim reported that the suspect brandished a firearm in a threatening manner during the incident.

Police said the victim was able to provide a detailed description of the firearm, the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.

Investigators with the agency's Major Crimes Unit were able to identify a suspect as a Benicia man and obtained warrants.

On Tuesday, officers located the suspect and arrested him without incident. During a search of his home, police located a firearm, which was a pellet gun designed to resemble an AR-15 style rifle.

"Although the firearm in this case was determined to be a pellet gun, brandishing any weapon—real or replica—poses a significant risk to public safety and can result in serious criminal charges," the agency said in a statement.

The suspect, who was not identified, was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner in the presence of occupants of a motor vehicle, along with assault with a deadly weapon.