Ocean experts warn boaters of humpback whales in SF Bay, near shore

Ocean experts are telling boaters to tread lightly, as humpback whales have made their way under the Golden Gate Bridge, through the San Francisco Bay and around other Northern California waters.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, humpback whales make their way into the region to feed on small schooling fish and krill. This year, their prey has made its way closer to shore—and the whales have followed them to nearshore waters in the San Francisco Bay, Monterey Bay and Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary, NOAA officials said.

The result has been whale sightings near the shore in places they are not typically spotted, NOAA spokesperson Jennifer Stock said. Though they usually cruise further out at sea, the whales have been spotted roaming near Crissy Field, Stinson Beach and other shores in the region, Stock added.

A humpback whale spotted past the Golden Gate Bridge in the San Francisco Bay in August 2024. (Michael Pearson/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via Bay City News)

Stock could not say exactly why humpback whales' prey have been driven toward the shore this year. But historically, warmer water near the shore has attracted the prey and lured their 50-foot-long predators.

Though the humpback whales are a spectacle, their presence near the shore can be a threat to the whales, operators and passengers as they all traffic the same waters alongside each other. The presence of large commercial vessels coming in and out of shipping hubs, such as the Port of Oakland, poses further risk to the endangered and threatened creatures.

NOAA has thus advised boaters, mariners and other seafarers to travel slowly and with caution to protect marine mammals like humpback whales.

"By following regulations and recommendations, ocean users can enjoy whales and reduce their impact on the animals in their habitat and keep themselves safe," said Maria Brown, superintendent of the Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuaries.

NOAA, the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have all advised vessels over 300 gross tons to cut speeds to 11.5 mph when traveling through Monterey Bay and the Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank national marine sanctuaries. The sanctuaries recommend all vessels do the same, NOAA officials added.

Boaters are urged to slow down and operate at no-wake speed when encountering marine mammals. If they ever approach a vessel to pass, NOAA officials said boaters should put their engines in neutral.

Keeping one's eyes peeled for whales and reducing vessel speeds can cut the chance of striking the whales and their babies, who are especially at-risk roaming nearshore waters close to vessels, according to NOAA.

Boaters should also not follow marine life or approach them head-on, and should only move the vessel from a distance, approximately parallel to or behind the animal.

Whether on a kayak, paddleboard or any vessel, seafarers should remain at least 300 feet away, a football field's distance, from the whales.

NOAA officials also advised leaving the area slowly if people at sea find marine mammals in a disturbed state.