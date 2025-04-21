Triplets with North Bay ties arrested after authorities seize guns, homemade explosives

A traffic stop in Humboldt County last week turned potentially explosive when California Highway Patrol officers found homemade explosives in a vehicle occupied by two Bay Area triplets and ended up arresting their brother before week's end.

CHP officers in the Humboldt County area stopped the vehicle in Garberville for a traffic violation Tuesday and found the driver had a suspended license. The vehicle was impounded.

While searching the vehicle, officers allegedly found two firearms and a bag containing homemade explosives.

🚨 ISU Firearms and Explosives Arrest 🚨 **Continued** Northern ISU continued to work the case and through their... Posted by CHP - Garberville on Monday, April 21, 2025

The Humboldt County Regional Bomb Squad responded and determined the devices were considered destructive devices under California law.

Officers arrested the vehicle's occupants, 33-year-old brothers Andivere Hill and Andizere Hill, and booked them into Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of possession of destructive devices and being prohibited persons in possession of a firearm.

CHP investigators obtained a search warrant for an American Canyon residence related to the brothers.

The CHP SWAT Team and Hazardous Device Disposal Team allgedly found five firearms, including a revolver, two rifles, two shotguns (including one short-barreled shotgun), several hundred rounds of ammunition, a high-capacity magazine, illegal fireworks, and additional explosives making material.

Officers served another warrant in Alderpoint in Humboldt County on Friday, allegedly finding several pounds of explosives making material, an assault rifle, two pistols, and numerous rounds of ammunition.

Officers arrested the third triplet, 33-year-old Andironere Hill, on suspicion of possession of a destructive device, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Explosive experts from the CHP and the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office conducted two controlled detonations.