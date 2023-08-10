How to watch the San Francisco 49ers preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers kick off their preseason this Sunday, facing their former Bay Area rivals the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

KPIX 5 will be carrying the game, but it will also be available to livestream on cellphones, tablets and other devices on this story page or via the player on the CBSSF.com come page.

• What: San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Preseason Game

• Date: Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023

• Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

• On TV: KPIX 5

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.