How to watch the Golden State Valkyries' first pre-season game

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Valkyries will start a new era of Bay Area basketball. The WNBA team will be playing their first pre-season game at Chase Center in San Francisco against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Excitement is building for the team who announced they broke a record by selling more than 10,000 season tickets. If you can't make it to Chase Center, the game will be broadcast on PIX+ 44 cable 12.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks on PIX+

6:30 p.m.: Pre-game with Vern Glenn and analyst Zena Keita



7 p.m.: Tipoff

Post game analysis with Vern Glenn and analyst Zena Keita

The pre-game and post game shows will also be available streaming on CBS News Bay Area

The Valkyries will be playing at Chase Center but their headquarters is in Oakland.

CBS News Bay Area is the official broadcast partner of the Golden State Valkyries. Fans will be able to watch 37 games across KPIX and PIX+ channel 44 cable 12.

See the full broadcast schedule.