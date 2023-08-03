How to watch blues legend Buddy Guy at the Stern Grove Festival

SAN FRANCISCO – The Stern Grove Festival continued its current season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove Sunday but you didn't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

Buddy Guy performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in New Orleans. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The popular festival released its full schedule of summer concerts for its 86th season last April that includes punk pioneer Patti Smith and a festival closing performance by modern psychedelic rockers the Flaming Lips.

The free festival concerts take place on Sunday afternoons during the summer through August 20. This Sunday, legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy brings his "Damn Right Farewell Tour" to the Grove after an opening set from fellow six-string blues virtuoso Eric Gale and musical selections by DJ Walkin' Love (aka Gregorio Perez Figueroa, who also sings and plays guitar in SF psych/blues band Bolero!).

CBS

This year marks the first time CBS News Bay Area and KBCW are partnering with Stern Grove to broadcast and livestream most of this season's concerts. Information on how to watch is below.

• What: Stern Grove Festival concerts

• Date: Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023

• Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KBCW 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.