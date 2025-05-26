The 2025 American Music Awards are today. Here's how to watch and what to know.

The 2025 American Music Awards are set for Monday in Las Vegas. Following a two-year hiatus, the award show will be broadcast live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas luxury resort on Memorial Day.

The AMAs will honor some of the most popular music from last year, as some of the industry's biggest stars look to take home accolades at the largest fan-voted award show.

What time do the American Music Awards start?

The American Music Awards will air live on Monday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How can I watch the American Music Awards on TV?

The American Music Awards will be broadcast live on CBS television stations. Find your local station here.

Where can I stream the American Music Awards?

The AMAs will stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not be able to stream the show live, but it will be available to watch on demand beginning Tuesday.

Who are the nominees for the 2025 American Music Awards?

Kendrick Lamar has the most nominations this year, with 10, including for artist of the year and album of the year. Post Malone was the runner-up with eight nominations, while Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey each earned seven nods. Taylor Swift, a perennial favorite at the award show, got six nominations. See the full list of nominees here.

Who is hosting the 2025 American Music Awards?

Jennifer Lopez is returning to host the American Music Awards for the second time. Her first stint as host was back in 2015.