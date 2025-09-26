Homelessness rising sharply in smaller, affluent Santa Clara County cities

Santa Clara County, home to some of the wealthiest tech companies and priciest real estate in the nation, is seeing its homeless population grow, especially in smaller, more affluent cities in the northern part of the county.

The county's latest Point-in-Time Count report shows an overall 8% increase in homelessness since 2023, with San Jose continuing to have the largest unhoused population. Workers counted 6,503 unhoused people in San Jose, a 4% jump compared to two years ago.

Cupertino recorded the steepest rise, with its homeless population more than doubling, up 110% compared to two years ago. Palo Alto saw a 103% increase, the city of Santa Clara was up 72%, and Mountain View recorded a 56% jump.

On Mountain View's Leghorn Street, rows of RVs now line the curb. Longtime resident Ruben Almazo said the number has ballooned.

"We've stayed here for two years. [Back then,] maybe 20, 25 RVs. Now it's 70, 75 or more," Almazo said. "The people in San Jose or East Palo Alto, Redwood City coming here."

Almazo, one of the first RV dwellers on the block, said most newcomers arrived within the past year. He often reminds them to keep the area clean so everyone can stay there.

"For people to see everything is clean, no complaint," he said. "I talk to other persons, 'Hey, you need to be clean, nothing outside, and respect everyone.'"

The county report found Mountain View's homeless population rose from 562 in 2023 to 879 in January 2025. Many, like Almazo, said the sky-high cost of housing has pushed them onto the streets.

"For one room or one apartment, it's very expensive. It's $3,500 ... crazy," he said.

Jeff Kennedy, who lives under a Mountain View freeway, echoed the sentiment. "Mountain View is one of the most expensive places to live in the United States. And that would be one of the most expensive places to live in the entire world."

Mountain View Mayor Ellen Kamei said San Jose's recent encampment sweeps have contributed to the influx. She added that the city's services for the homeless also draw more people in.

"That's why we're seeing an increase in [RV's]," Kamei said. "We're one of the few cities that allow people to be able to park on our city streets."

In response, the city has added more safe parking lots for RVs and is partnering with the county and state to increase shelter beds and build more permanent low-income housing.

"We have about five affordable housing projects in the pipeline, working to get the last-minute funding to become online. But they're already council-approved," Kamei said.

Almazo hopes to eventually move into one of those units. On disability but working part-time as a janitor, he is trying to save for a permanent home.

"I've been putting money in the bank for two, three years. [Hopefully, I can get] one apartment or one house," he said.

The report also found that many residents are newly homeless. Among those surveyed, most blamed the loss of a job. Others cited a divorce or breakup.