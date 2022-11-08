Homeless man rescued from storm-swollen Guadalupe River; 'It happened so fast! I couldn't get out!'

SAN JOSE -- Fast-moving, rising waters trapped a San Jose homeless man, flooding his makeshift home along the Guadalupe River Tuesday morning.

San Jose Fire rescue crews brought a long ladder to save Roger Gantzert after rushing waters flooded his two-story wooden structure.

"That was quick!" said Gantzert. "It happened so fast! I couldn't get out!"

Gantzert built his makeshift home six months ago right on the river. He has been living there ever since.

He said he was trapped inside for five hours as waters kept rising as high as three feet.

"Water moves fast!" said Gantzert. "That's a lot of water!"

South Bay Clean Creeks Coalition Founder and Executive Director Steve Holmes first spotted Gantzert. He and his crew were walking along the trail, surveying the area. They were getting ready to clean up the waterway.

"We saw somebody moving in the upstairs structure and called out to him, 'Do you need help?'" said Holmes. "He said, 'Yes!' so we called 911, and they showed up with their trucks and were able to get him out of harm's way down there."

Gantzert is grateful for rescue crews, and he's glad he's back on drier ground.

Gantzert told us he's going to stay with a friend at another homeless encampment. He said he's coming back for his kittens when the Guadalupe River recedes.