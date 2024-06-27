Forward progress of 100-acre Hollow Fire in San Joaquin County stopped

Fire crews battling brush fire near Corral Fire burn scar Fire crews battling brush fire near Corral Fire burn scar 00:33

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – The forward progress of a fire near the Corral Fire burn scar in San Joaquin County has been stopped after burning 100 acres on Thursday afternoon.

Thursday's fire was dubbed the Hollow Fire after sparking near Corral Hollow Road and Interstate 580, Cal Fire said. The fire is 40% contained as crews continue to make good progress.

No evacuations were issued and no injuries have been reported.

Wind speeds are about 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the area

Earlier this month, the Corral Fire sparked near the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site 300 and jumped Corral Hollow Road before reaching the interstate. The fire forced evacuations and destroyed a home.