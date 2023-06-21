Holiday weekend saw spike in violent crime in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Oakland Police Department officials said Tuesday they are investigating an uptick in violent crime over the holiday weekend.

On Friday, a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 5200 block of Foothill Boulevard, police said.

Four homicides occurred over the weekend, with two happening early Saturday morning in the 100 block of 14th Street around 3 a.m. and the 2100 block of 39th Avenue shortly thereafter. Police said they arrested a suspect in the 39th Street homicide.

The third homicide occurred Sunday around 2:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of 73rd Avenue. The fourth homicide happened just before 6 p.m. in the 5000 block of Camden Street.

The motive, circumstances and names of suspects and shooting victims have not been released.

The department is also investigating multiple shootings that occurred across Oakland. In one instance, a juvenile was shot Friday before 9:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 12th Street. Police also responded to a report of a shooting after 3 a.m. on Friday in the 800 block of 70th Avenue, where a resident was injured.

Before 4 p.m. on Friday, three victims were struck by gunfire in the 8900 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

"All victims are listed in stable condition," the police said in a news release. "Officers are looking for the person(s) responsible for all the shootings."